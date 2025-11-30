PLAYER INTEREST FORM

The Miami Athletic Club Youth Academy Program is a comprehensive program designed to develop players from U10 to U19. It is the first true player-centric program in the Miami area. Under President, Mayowa Owolabi, and Technical Staff the club will follow the current curriculum from US Soccer and English FA Coaching Curriculums to develop players that play an attractive brand of soccer at the highest competitive level.

The success of the player development philosophy of the club is evidenced by the achievements of our individual players. Miami Athletic Club will produce multiple State, Regional, and National Pool players. The program plans on leaving an imprint with a long history of developing athletes who go on to play at top colleges as well as the professional and National Team levels.

Miami Athletic Club Youth Academy Program is for every level of players. This is a player developmental level of soccer that will allow top players to train and develop in a highly competitive environment daily, but also provide appropriate teams and levels for introductory and intermediate levels to compete as well. Its main focus is still to have fun, but it offers a higher level of competition for the player who is becoming more serious and dedicated to their training. “Youth Academy League” players participate in local, regional, and at times, national and international leagues, competitions, and programs.

